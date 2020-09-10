1/1
Ernest Sherman Banks Sr.
1938 - 2020
ERNEST SHERMAN BANKS, SR.

Born: September 18, 1938

Died: September 3, 2020

Ernest Sherman Banks, Sr. was born September 18, 1938 to the parents of Brady Banks, Sr. and Ida Lee (Lynum) Banks in Whatley, AL. He peacefully departed on September 3, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brady Sr. and Ida Lee Banks, and his devoted and loving wife, Hellen Banks; precious grandson, Leonard Daniels; siblings, Annie Blackmon, Geneva Weber, and Brady Banks, Jr.

Sherman married Hellen (Naper) Banks in 1961; to this union were four children.

He leaves to cherish his memories three sons and two daughters, Valerie Marshall of Theodore, AL; Ernest Banks, Jr. of Keller, TX; Cassandra Shelton of New Lenox, IL; Ryant (Karen) Banks of Plainfield, IL; and Bryant (Angela) Banks of Shorewood, IL; nine grandchildren, Kierra, Elion, Tony, Justin, Dominique, Kyle, Brittany, Ryan, and Liberty-Ann; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Skylar, Roman, and Karter; siblings, Dianna Gwin of Lockport, IL; Sarah (Ira) Nelson of Mobile, AL; Herman Banks of Little Rock, AK; and Gloria Kwafo of Naperville, IL; in-laws, James Lewis of Westchester, IL; Alfred (Deborah) Phelps of Hazel Crest, IL; Raynell Naper of St. Petersburg, FL; Lettace Lindsey of Greensboro, NC; and Wallace (Lorraine) Webster of Theodore, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, IL 60441. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
SEP
12
Service
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
