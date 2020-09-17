Ernestine Thompson



Born: November 23, 1946



Died: September 6, 2020



Ernestine "Tina" Thompson (nee Millsap), born to Georgia J. and Maxine (Chapman) Millsap, November 23, 1946 in Bay Springs, MS. Tina went home to be with the Lord, September 6, 2020. She was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Bay Springs Mississippi Vocational High in 1964. She then moved to Joliet IL, where she became a member of Mt. Zion Baptist. Church.



Tina married her husband of 55 years, Robert H. Thompson, on August 7, 1965. The lovely couple went on to have two beautiful children, Cary Thompson and Charita Temple.



Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Sellas and Leroy Millsap; one sister, Melva Ducksworth-Jukes; two nephews Greg and McKendly Ducksworth; three nieces Shantel Bouie, Monica McClain, and Renee Ducksworth.



Tina leaves to celebrate her memory, her husband Robert H. Thompson; sisters, Erma Shelby, and Dorothy Henderson; children, Cary Thompson and Charita Temple; four grandchildren, Cha'Nequa Stevens, Ke'Ante (Tiea) Stevens, Ke'Shaun Stevens, and Ke'Arra Stevens; three great-grandchildren Allen Michael, Judah J. Stevens, and Zayne O. Stevens.



A Visitation will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home. A celebration of Tina's life will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 402 Singleton Place Joliet, IL. Interment Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store