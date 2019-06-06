Esther V. Watkins



Born: June 30, 1927



Died: May 5, 2019



Esther Viola (nee: Funk) Watkins, McCauley, 91, passed away in Neenah, WI, on May 5, 2019.



Esther was born on June 30, 1927, as the oldest child to the late: John C. and Florence (nee: Bittner) Funk. Esther grew up on the family farm on the border of Frankfort and Mokena with her parents and 2 younger brothers: Ernest J. and John W. Esther was confirmed into the Christian faith 1941, and attended Joliet Central High School. She married Thomas J. McCauley in 1954, and bore 3 daughters: Susan "Sue", Cindy, and Carol. Thomas and Esther planned on retiring to their cabin in Wisconsin, but, in 1983, Thomas was killed in a fatal auto accident. Following the death of her husband, Thomas-Esther married Forrest E. "Red" Watkins Jr. in 1989.



Esther lived a life of both triumph and tragedy-2 years after her marriage to Forrest, Esther's youngest daughter, Carol, was killed by a drunk driver in 1991, and in 1995, her husband, Forrest passed away- later, Esther survived cancer for 17 years. In all her trials, Esther clung to her faith in Jesus Christ.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands, 2 brothers, and youngest daughter: Carol L. (Mark) Swink.



She is survived by her 2 remaining daughters: Sue (Tim), Klobnak, and Cindy (Steve), Mutsch, and 6 grandchildren: Christi(Donald), Bilyeu, Adam (Lisette) Mutsch, Tim Klobnak Jr., Emily (Darrell) Stephenson, Jenna (Nick) LaPlante, and Ethan Mutsch. Esther is survived by 4 great grandchildren: Alenah Bilyeu, Lucas LaPlante, Elizabeth Bilyeu, and Wyatt LaPlante. Esther is also survived by 2 sister-in-law's: Cecelia "Ceil" (Raymond) Brown and Violet (John) Funk, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Sat, June 8, 2019, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10737 W. LaPorte Rd, Mokena, IL. Visitation: 9-10:00am, Service: 10:00am. Following the service, a graveside ceremony will be held at the Immanuel Cemetery on St. Francis Rd. Final interment: Rome City, Indiana. Published in The Herald-News on June 6, 2019