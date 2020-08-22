Ethyle E. Riley
(nee Studer)
Age 99, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family and loved ones on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born in Joliet, and a lifetime resident. An active member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Ethyle was a volunteer with Rialto Square Theater for 23 years and also served as an election judge. She worked as a teacher's aide in her younger years, she also worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet and at Beauty Rama Salon for her good friend for over 20 years. Ethyle was an avid baseball fan and loved the Chicago White Sox. She was also a major nostalgia buff and loved her crossword puzzles. Ethyle was proud of her large Studer family and all that they lived through. She was always young at heart. Ethyle enjoyed most being with her family.
Loving mother of the late Cheryl M. (Larry) Mauzer, James H. (Marsha) Riley, the late Timothy P. (Nancy) Riley, Mary S. Simeone and Richard R. "Rex" Riley; beloved grandmother of Christene (Matt Richards) Riley, David Joseph "DJ" Simeone, whom she was instrumental in his upbringing; proud great-grandmother of Jared Richards and Gavin Richards; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ethyle, one of eleven children was born on October 20, 1920 to the union of Edward and Mary (nee Seisser) Studer.
Preceded in death by her husband Joseph H. Riley; her parents; siblings, Edward (late Eleanore) Studer, George (late Vera) Studer, Alvirda (late John) Jandura, Vera (late Rudy) Seehafer, Harvey (late Ann) Studer, Marie (late Bill) Chadwick, Anthony (late Mary) Studer, Bernard (late Beverly) Studer, Earl Studer, and Richard (late Loretta) Studer.
Visitation for Ethyle E. Riley will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the wishes of the family would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
