|
|
Eugene Bandosz
Eugene "Gene" Bandosz, age 95, entered eternal life on Tuesday. January 28, 2020.
Eugene is survived by his loving children, Karen Bandosz, Sharon (Jeff) May, Gene (Kathy) Bandosz, David (Maria) Bandosz; grandchildren, Rebecca (Michael) Hollandsworth , Megan (NamHa) Bandosz-Kim, Taylor May, Kyle Bandosz; great-grandchildren Nari Kim, Bennett and Cecelia Hollandsworth; siblings Daniel (Shirley) Bandosz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty years, Mary (nee Darmata) Bandosz; parents Constance (nee Kwasniewski) and Walter Bandosz; siblings William "Buddy" Bandosz, Theresa (Stanley) Borowski.
Gene was known for being a loving husband, father, and Papa. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served on the U.S.S. Barnes during World War II, serving in the pacific theatre. After his discharge from the Navy he started working with Local Union 179 Teamsters, and continued to work with them for forty years until his retirement in 1986. He loved to spend time outdoors and going on fishing trips with his family in Wisconsin. He was an avid gardener, and was a big Chicago sports fan, especially his very cherished Chicago Cubs.
A celebration of Eugene's life will begin on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet, with a visitation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On the following day, Friday, January 31, 2020, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at Holy Cross Church in Joliet at 10 a.m. Internment at Abraham National Cemetery will be held privately.
Obituary and tribute wall for Eugene Bandosz at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 29, 2020