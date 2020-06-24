Eugene Johnson



Born: March 28, 1933



Died: June 18, 2020



Eugene Johnson was born March 28, 1933 to the late Rev. Franklin and Elmetter (nee Dickerson) Johnson in Creton County, Arkansas. He departed his life peacefully on June 18, 2020.



He was united in holy matrimony to Ruby Hankins on July 12, 2003.



Eugene accepted Christ at an earlier age at Gilfield M.B. Church in Arlington, TN. He relocated to Joliet, IL in 1951 where he continued his faith at St. Paul M.B Church. He then moved his membership to Shiloh M.B Church. In his later years he moved his membership to St. John M.B. Church where he served as a faithful usher until his health failed.



Eugene attended Barret Chapel H.S in Arlington, TN. Eugene loved spending time with family and friends. He liked playing board games and he loved to win. He always held a special place in all of his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews' heart. He was employed at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 33 years before retiring. After retirement he worked for First Student as a bus monitor to keep busy. He did numerous odd jobs for family, friends, and neighbors. He prided himself on being independent and he enjoyed life to the fullest.



Eugene was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Franklin and Elmeeter Johnson, one son David Johnson Sr. two brothers, George Johnson and Lewis D. Johnson three sisters Ruthie M Ricks, Nellie Mae Ingram and Francis Lincoln three sisters in laws Thelma Johnson, Gertha Johnson and Willa L. Johnson.



Eugene leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Ruby, three sons Michael (GA) Ricky (AK) Vernon (Glenda) Johnson (AL), three daughters Beula and Belinda Johnson (IL) and Cynthia Gholston-Crenshaw (Al) numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and stepchildren. He also served as a father to Angela and Ann Johnson (IL) and Carl Johnson (IN) One brother Sylvester Johnson(IL) two sister Mae Ella Williams(TN) and Alma Roberts (VA) three sister in laws Hattie Caesar (IL) Mattie Henry (IL) and Mary Amos (TX) and two brother in laws James Ingram (IL) and Houston Wright (MS) and a host nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home. Service at 6:00PM. Interment Friday, June 26, 2020 at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





