Eugene Michael Holmes



Born: May 3, 1991



Died: February 24, 2019



Eugene M. Holmes, age 27, went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. He passed away tragically at his residence in Joliet in a senseless act of gun violence.



He was born and raised in Joliet, IL and attended JTHS and JJC. He was employed at the Burger Theory in the Holiday Inn & Suites Hotel. He loved a great many things, including church, cooking, movies, traveling, family, friends and God. He wanted to always share words of encouragement, positivity and be a testimony out in the world. He was inspired and wanted to start an Outreach program that would go out into the community to reach those; expound and share the works of the Lord with others. He wanted to spread the gospel; and be a vessel.



Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Horace Fox, Sr. and Kenny Mae Fox and uncle, James Fox. Paternal step- grandfather, Henry C. McElroy, paternal grandfather, Eugene Holmes, Sr.



Survived by his loving mother, Denise Fox and father, Eugene Holmes, Jr.; four brothers, Davontae Fox, Tristan Ulmer, Carson and Jaxson Holmes; two sisters, Angelica Ellis and Sidney Holmes. His step-mom (Angie Holmes) is the mother of his half siblings from his father. He also leaves to mourn, two uncles, Horace (Beth) Fox, Jr and Tehren (Melinda) Holmes, two aunts, Veronica (Darrick) Triplett and April Goolsby and paternal grandmother, Lindora McElroy, maternal grandmother, Michelle McCampbell; and a host of other family members and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd, Joliet, IL, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Internment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary