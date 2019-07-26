|
|
Eugene P. "Geno" Blessent
Eugene "Geno" Blessent, age 85, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Calumet, MI, on January, 11, 1934, to the union of Ernest and Adelaide (nee Panieri) Blessent, and moved to Joliet in 1945. Gene had a very successful career at Caterpillar, Inc., where he retired as a Commodity Manager after 40 years of dedicated service. He served as treasurer on the Board of Directors of the Sanctuary Homeowners Association and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed bowling and dinners with his family and friends.
Gene loved to travel the world and experience all of the fine dining it had to offer. His time was most precious when spent with his beloved wife, Sharon, and after travels were done, he couldn't have been more content than to spend the quiet moments with her.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Sharon (nee Ekkert) Blessent; his three sons, Paul (Robin) Blessent of Shorewood, David (the late Janet) Blessent of Tomahawk, WI, and Stephen (Marybeth) Blessent of Bloomington; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Adelaide (nee Panieri) Blessent; one brother, Ernest (Jayne) Blessent; one sister, Lucille Surprenant; and one granddaughter in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Visitation for Eugene Blessent will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet.
Funeral Services Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from July 26 to July 28, 2019