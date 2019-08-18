|
Eugene Pope
Age 93, of Morris, IL and formerly of Lockport, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born June 23, 1926 to the late Paul G. Pope and Ester Crow. Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Army, fighting for his country in Europe during World War II. After the war, Gene worked at Texaco Oil as an Environmental Supervisor for over 35 years. In retirement, Gene and his late wife, Helen, enjoyed spending their summers camping and working at Yellowstone National Park.
Gene was preceded by his wife, Helen F. Pope; his parents; and one brother, Norman Pope.
He is survived by his children, Linda (Ralph) Barajas of Morris, David (Kathy) Pope of Ashkum, IL, Steven (Kim) Pope of Alton, IL and Nancy (David) Darling of Kirksville, MO; his brother, Robert Pope; and sisters-in-law, Carol (Roger) Massow and Mildred Murray.
As it was Gene's request, cremation rites have been accorded and a private service of remembrance was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris. For more information, please call 815-942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019