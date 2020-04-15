The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Eugene R. Arbuthnot


1946 - 2020
Eugene R. Arbuthnot

Eugene R. Arbuthnot "Gno," age 73, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Juliana (nee Plese); children, Tony (Karen) Arbuthnot, Gina (Rick) Roth and Vince (Cindy) Arbuthnot; grandchildren, Richelle (Jerod) Roth, Robert (Sarah) Arbuthnot and Sara Arbuthnot; sister, Barbara (Tony) Thomsen; sister-in-law, Cheryl (the late Fred) Ries; brother-in-law, Larry (Nikki) Plese; numerous nieces and nephews.

Gno greatly enjoyed visiting the casino and always looked forward to his weekly card games with his good friends, especially Bruce, Scott and the Channahon card players. He was a member of the Moran Athletic Club and the Croatian Cultural Club where the card games continued. He was known to all as a good hearted man who would do anything for his family and friends. He was also an avid Chicago White Sox Fan. Gno was a great husband, father and the best son-in-law. His one liners and tremendous sense of humor will be truly missed.

Services for Eugene were held privately. Obituary and tribute wall for Eugene R. Arbuthnot at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 15, 2020
