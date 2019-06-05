Eunice A. Frenk



Age 90 years, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Alden Estates of Shorewood. Born in DeKalb, Illinois on December 19, 1928 and residing in Joliet since 1932.



Eunice was a graduate with high honors from Valparaiso University with a degree in Foreign Language. She was a teacher at Joliet Township High School and Joliet Junior College for 30 years before retiring. She was the Foreign Language Department Head for 28 years. Eunice was a life-long member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Ladies Aid, the Mission Society, served as a Sunday School Teacher and spear-headed all church activities.



Eunice's faith was very important to her and St. Peter's Lutheran Church was her life.



Eunice's unique gift was her ability to genuinely engage anyone in conversation and make them feel important. She was an avid reader of newspapers, puzzles and scholarly journals. She enjoyed travel both in the United States and overseas, especially loved her trips to Mexico.



Eunice will be dearly missed by all those lives, she has touched.



Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Erdmann W. and Adella (nee Frick) Frenk; her brothers, Rev. Martin L. (late, Beverly) Frenk and Rev. Erdmann A. Frenk.



Survived by her sister-in-law, Grace A. (late, Erdmann A.) Frenk; her nephews and niece, Christopher M. Frenk, Elise J. Frenk and Jonathan W. Frenk; many dear friends also survive.



Eunice A. Frenk will lie-in-state at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 310 North Broadway Street, Joliet on Thursday, June 6, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 A.M.



Rev. Karl R. Hess officiating.



Graveside Interment will be held at Concordia Cemetery, 7900 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends will meet at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home at 9:30 AM to begin the procession to the cemetery.



Memorials would be appreciated in Eunice's memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.



For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM. Published in The Herald-News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary