|
|
Eva Jane Scott (nee Wilkey)
77, of Joliet passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jane was born in Normal, IL to the late Sidney Earl and Sadie Marguerite (nee Hollis) Wilkey. Loving mother of Tricia (Frank) Blaskey, Tina (Tiffine) Scott, Betty (Dennis) Evans, Susan Scott, Joe (Cathy) Nuss; cherished grandmother of 15: Brianna Blaskey, Lauren Blaskey, Mackenzie Blaskey, Jamie Huff, Michael Parks, Joseph Nuss, Jr., Stephanie Eiserman, Renee Nuss, Danyelle Evans-Lester, Tiffany Evans VanSlyke, Michelle Parks, Dustin Parks, Robert Scott, James Waddell, Cathy Goulart; proud great grandmother of 37; great-great grandmother of 14; dear sister of Allen Wilkey and loving aunt to special nieces Bonnie Scheffert and Mary Ann Scott-Primm.
Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Scott, her daughter, Lori Parks and her son, Danny Scott.
Jane was a member of the United Methodist Church of New Lenox.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2:00pm until time of Funeral Service at 7:00pm. Interment at 11:00am Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700for info.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the United Methodist Church of New Lenox or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 15, 2019