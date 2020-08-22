Evelyn C. Gabriel
Evelyn C. Gabriel (nee Senffner), age 95, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Joseph (the late Joan) Gabriel and Gordon Jr. (Donna) Gabriel; grandchildren, JoAnn (Jerry) Baker, Joseph Jr. (Maria) Gabriel, Robert Gabriel, Laura Gabriel; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon H. Gabriel Sr. (1992); parents, Steven and Ann (nee Pintor) Senffner; grandchildren, Jennifer Gabriel and John Gabriel; 8 brothers and sisters.
Evelyn was a devout catholic, a parishioner at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet followed by St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill, attending mass daily. She was also the CCW Women of the year. Some of her greatest joys were spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as knitting.
A celebration of Evelyn's life will begin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville where Evelyn will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Gordon. Due to the covid-19 restrictions please call the funeral home (815-722-0524) to RSVP for the funeral mass if you plan to attend. Maximum occupancy at the funeral home and church is 50 guests. Face coverings are required. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Evelyn C. Gabriel are available at tezakfuneralhome.com
.
