Evelyn Cohen-Nystad
"Havie" age 96, Born June, 1924 in Chicago, IL, lived in Downers Grove and Joliet, IL until she and Izzy migrated to Florida in 1987. Havie passed away peacefully at home of natural causes, Friday, August 14, 2020, in Aventura, FL.
Preceded in death by her first husband, Isadore (Izzy) Cohen, and second husband, Emanuel (Manny) Nystad.
Beloved mother of Frandee (Nathan) Singer and Claudia (David) Kimble. Loving "MaHavie" of Shayna (Chris), Lindsey (Bob), Adam (Katie), Lauren (Will), Hillary (Andrew) and Ben. Wonderful Bubbie to great-grandchildren Isadora, Devin, and Clark.
Havie was very active as President of the sisterhood at both Joliet Jewish Congragation and AventuraTurnberry Jewish Center.
Funeral services for Evelyn "Havie" Cohen-Nystad will be held in Joliet, IL at Mt. Moriah Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center at 9603 Woods Dr. Skokie, IL 60077. Contact Cassandra L. (847) 967-4881 for any donation related questions.