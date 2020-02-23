|
Evelyn I. Miller
Evelyn I. Miller (nee Watts) - Lifelong resident of Rockdale, currently of Minooka, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Grandview Care Center in Blair, WI., Saturday, February 15, 2020. Age 83 years.
Survived by her children Rebecca (Richard) Ledwa of Minooka, William (Pam) McKinney of Channahon, Robin (Ted) Tezak of Taylor, WI. and Cindy (Billy) Harris of Rockdale. Fifteen grandchildren David Tibbetts, Timothy Wright, Rachel (Brent) Cleghorn, Richard (Jessica) Ledwa, Jr., Roxanne (Clinton) Ledwa, Jason (Bonnie) McKinney, Joe (Amanda) McKinney, Tara (Nick) Hansen, Kristy Tezak, Ted (Danton) Tezak, Jr., Kara Tezak, Teri (Corey) Cordes, Jeremy Harris and Collin Harris. Also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren. Her brother Don Watts and son-in-law Randy Osborn. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Miller, Jr., (2003), two sons Joseph McKinney and Marvin McKinney, Jr., daughter Deborah McKinney Osborn, granddaughter Evelyn Wright, twin sister Edith Elieen Watts (1936), parents William and Maybelle Watts and sister-in-law Cora Lee Watts.
Evelyn was born in Jacksonville, Illinois on November 5, 1936. She is a member of Hope for All Church of God in Joliet. Evelyn retired from the State of Illinois Department of Rehabilitation in 1998. She loved her family, her faith and reading the bible. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, photos and researching genealogy. Evelyn was a friend to everyone she met and a mom to all the kids she came in contact with. In honor of those suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer's the family requests friends and relatives to wear a red or purple item of clothing for the services.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to Grandview Memory Care in Blair, WI. or the Alzheimer?s Association will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25th from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020