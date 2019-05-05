Evelyn K. Godfrey



Born: August 24, 1924



Died: May 1, 2019



Evelyn K. Godfrey, age 94, a lifelong resident of the Joliet area, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, with her twin sister, Florence, holding her hand. She was born on August 24, 1924 in Joliet, IL.



Evelyn is survived by her loving twin sister, Florence (Kwasneske) Wicevic; her brother, Bernard Mahalick; her twin Florence's children, Alan Kwasneske, Paul Kwasneske and Marilyn Kwasneske Graves; and her special great-nephew, Patrick Martin; as well as her many numerous nieces and nephews and their families.



A special thank you to her good friend, Helen Schwab, and Evelyn's nieces, Diane Hucek Neumann, Virginia Hucek and Janet Hucek Tater, who so often helped Evelynin her final years.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis Godfrey; her parents, Lawrence and Mary Mahalick; and her siblings, Loretta Getson, Edward Moholick, Louis Mahalick, Dorothy Hucek, Harry Mahalick, George Mahalick and John Mahalick; and her godson and nephew, Henry Martin.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM in the church and interment will follow at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, is entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com Published in The Herald-News on May 5, 2019