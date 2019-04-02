Evelyn R. Wiekert



Evelyn R. Wiekert, (nee Delaney), age 85, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Senior Star at Weber Place, Romeoville, with her loving family by her side.



Born November 21, 1933 in Terre Haute, IN, she was the daughter of Alphonse and Josephine (nee Dupire) Delaney. She was a graduate of Joliet Central High School and worked several years for the former Pilcher Paper Company. Evelyn and her husband, Val, were members of the Joliet Moose Lodge #300 and the Church of St. Jude, and former members of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.



Evelyn will be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother, and was truly the love of her husband's life for their more than 65 years of marriage.



Surviving are her beloved husband, Valentine H. "Val" Wiekert; her devoted daughters, Lynne (Ed Meredith) Wiekert of Brandon, FL and Cynthia (Robert) Hampshire of Delaware, OH; one loving granddaughter, Brooke Hampshire; a dear sister, Marilyn (the late Louis R.) Sukle of Shorewood; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wiekert; her parents; and three sisters, Laverne, Kathryn and Bernice.



Visitation for Evelyn Wiekert will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home chapel to the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019