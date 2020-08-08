1/1
Evelyn Rose Gates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Rose Gates

Passed away peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, Monday, August 3, 2020. Age 92 years.

Survived by her three daughters Kathy (Darrell) Young, Jan (Mike) Mueller and Lori (Jerry) Livingston, six grandchildren Jen (Eric) Davis, Ryan (Meagan) Mueller, Adam (Diana) Mueller, Scott (Liz) Young, Jill (Ben) Pigg and Jeff Young; six great-grandchildren Addison and Blake Davis, Owen and Tyler Mueller, David and Natalie Young and her newest great granddaughter due in January 2021 to Jill and Ben. Her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Eberhard (the late George) and her very dear friend and earth angel Evelyn Baker also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband Donald(1999), her sisters Anna Mae Whitney, Helen Baldwin, Theoda Dillon, Bessie Sorensen, Lucille Eberhard and Bea Schultz; her brothers Allen, Robert and her twin brother George Eberhard.

Evelyn was a lifelong member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Ladies Aide and Alter Guild, Homemakers and most recently Senior Services. She was an avid bowler and golfer for many years, enjoying golf well into her 80?s. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting and baking but got more joy from giving it away.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Monday, from 10:00 AM until time of services at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial to Sunny Hill Nursing Home would be appreciated. Social distancing and masks will be required.

For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
12:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved