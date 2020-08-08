Evelyn Rose Gates
Passed away peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, Monday, August 3, 2020. Age 92 years.
Survived by her three daughters Kathy (Darrell) Young, Jan (Mike) Mueller and Lori (Jerry) Livingston, six grandchildren Jen (Eric) Davis, Ryan (Meagan) Mueller, Adam (Diana) Mueller, Scott (Liz) Young, Jill (Ben) Pigg and Jeff Young; six great-grandchildren Addison and Blake Davis, Owen and Tyler Mueller, David and Natalie Young and her newest great granddaughter due in January 2021 to Jill and Ben. Her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Eberhard (the late George) and her very dear friend and earth angel Evelyn Baker also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband Donald(1999), her sisters Anna Mae Whitney, Helen Baldwin, Theoda Dillon, Bessie Sorensen, Lucille Eberhard and Bea Schultz; her brothers Allen, Robert and her twin brother George Eberhard.
Evelyn was a lifelong member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Ladies Aide and Alter Guild, Homemakers and most recently Senior Services. She was an avid bowler and golfer for many years, enjoying golf well into her 80?s. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting and baking but got more joy from giving it away.
Memorial Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Monday, from 10:00 AM until time of services at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial to Sunny Hill Nursing Home would be appreciated. Social distancing and masks will be required.
For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com
.