Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Evelyn Rose Kattany

Evelyn Rose Kattany Obituary
Evelyn Rose Kattany

Evelyn Rose Kattany (nee Elias), age 87, entered into eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Evelyn is survived by her loving daughters, Karen (James) Koniuszy, Lori Kattany, and Cathy Hart; cherished grandchildren, Jason (Megan), Stacey (Lawrence), Greg (Jill), Kaitlyn, Bethany, Jennifer, and Tabitha,; cherished great-grandchildren, Logan, Allison, Addyson, Landon, Anniston, Annabelle, Lawrence III, Diayaan, Rihanna, and Caleb; sister Bernice (Joe) Forzley, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Albert Kattany; her daughter, Linda; parents, Asma (aka Anna) and Jacob (aka Essa) Elias; and her siblings, George, Fred, Edmond, and Marie.

Evelyn was born and raised in Joliet, and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1951. She worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for eight years. She also worked at Albert's community thrift store. Evelyn was known for her incredible cooking and baking skills. She enjoyed spending time sewing. She also had a skill and love for playing card games like rummy with her grandchildren. Evelyn and Albert were also avid travel companions, and they flew all over the U.S. in Alberts' plane, with Evelyn as his co-pilot. Evelyn was a very compassionate and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of the service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet where Evelyn will be laid to rest with her husband, Albert.

Obituary and tribute wall for Evelyn Kattany availabe at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 30, 2020
