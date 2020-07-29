Evidean Jones
Born: September 17, 1933; in Moulton, AL
Died: July 24, 2020; in Plainfield, IL
Evidean Jones (nee Borden), age 86, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 1973, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born September 17, 1933 in Moulton, AL.
Beloved wife of the late Eugene E. Posey and the late Howard T. Jones, loving mother of Daniel Posey of Lake Station, IN, Katherine (Henry) Sterling of Joliet, IL, Lucille (Hank) Kooyenga of Joliet, Timothy Posey of Plainfield, James (Kathryn) Jones of Plainfield and Stephen Jones of Brownsville, TN, adored grandmother to 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, devoted daughter of the late Lonnie and Lillie (nee Muston) Borden, dear sister of Billy Wayne (Irene) Borden of Moulton, the late Gwen Borden, the late Bobby (the late Patsy) Borden, the late Charles (Vivian) Borden, the late James Aaron (the late Jane) Borden and the late R.M. "Curley" Borden sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Evidean was known as a fantastic cook to family and friends. Evidean was a close friend of the Mantellate Sisters Servants of Mary in Plainfield, often cooking for them and helping with floral rosaries and religious retreats.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, 6:00-8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 12950 AL-157, Moulton, AL 35650, (256) 974-0685, https://www.bradfordlawrencefh.com/
Additional visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 10:00-11:00 AM at Gum Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 25 County Road 588, Town Creek, AL 35672 with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM in the church.
Interment: Rutherford Cemetery, Hatton, AL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Evidean may be made to: Mantellate Sisters Servants of Mary, 16949 Drauden Rd, Plainfield, IL 60586, (815) 436-5796.
Alabama arrangements by Lawrence Funeral Home, 12950 AL-157, Moulton, AL 35650, (256) 974-0685, https://www.bradfordlawrencefh.com/
Illinois arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL. For more information, please visit www.overman-jones.com
or call (815) 436-9221.