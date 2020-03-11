|
Evon House-Thompson
Born: December 16, 1970
Died: March 7, 2020
Evon House-Thompson was born December 16, 1970 in Joliet, Illinois. She was a graduate of Joliet Central High School and Southern Illinois University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcasting. Evon began her career as anentrepreneur, owning her own wholesale business-to-business sales company. She then followed her passion for travel by touring throughout Europe with the award-winning Glory Gospel Singers, and around the world as a singer headlining on several cruise ships.Even after her time with the gospel singing group, Evon still ministered in song at churches and continued to share the love of Jesus with people she met.
Her last employment was with Sleep Number where she received numerous awards as a top-performing retail sales manager.
Evon was a loving wife, sister, daughter, and aunt and was actively involved in the lives of her family members. Although Evon had no children, she had the heart of a mother and always made a point to celebrate the special occasions of family and friends.
She loved dancing, singing, traveling, watching classic movies, and researching and documenting family history.
Evon is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Thompson, and eleven siblings: Barbara House, Donald House (Charlene), Patricia Helm, Harold House (Rose), Stephen House (Donita), Eunice Lindsay (Lynn), Dorothy House, Michael House, Raphael House, Sonya Taylor (Rodney), and Joel House.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Rosa House.
She departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home and Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00-10:00am at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 S. Briggs St., Joliet, IL 60433.
Service at 10:00am, Pastor Bennie Yarbough, officiating.Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Society for Women's Health Research.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020