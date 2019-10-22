The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Fairel Dean Smith

Fairel Dean Smith Obituary
Fairel Smith

Fairel "Dean", "Smitty" Smith, age 89 years of Shorewood, IL passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 21st, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

Dean was born in Charleston, IL and was a former resident of Cicero, IL.

Proceeded in death by his mother Lucille (Hallock) of Dwight, IL, and stepfather George Christianson, "golden"grandma Ora Hallock and numerous aunts and uncles.

Dean is survived by his loving, devoted, wife of 43 years, Kathleen T (nee Harrigan); son Terrence (MaryJo) Smith; two daughters Juliana (Ronald) Holubetz and Leslie Frenkel; stepdaughters Marilyn (Robb) Scholp and Christine Hernandez; grandchildren, Sandra (Michael) Bestwina, Erich (April) Smith, Kathleen (Darren) Meyer, Shannon (Anne) Holubetz, Elissa Frenkel, Meghan Frenkel, Paul Lenocker, Chandler Holmes and Marisol Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Sarah, Michael, Violet, Dominic, Vincent, Joshua, Ava, Evan and Elliott.

He was a proud 50-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Local 9) and worked for the Milwaukee Railroad as a Switchman. Much of his life was spent working two jobs to support his family.

Dean was an avid reader and daily visitor of both Shorewood and Joliet Public Libraries. He valued physical fitness and worked out at Inwood Athletic Club daily up until 4 months before his passing. He was well known for his daily neighborhood jogging, walking, and cycling. He regularly met fellow retirees at the original Shorewood McDonalds to debate the issues of the world.

The family would like to thank his many caregivers over the past 4 months including the staff at Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital, Rosewood Care Center, Always Best Care Senior Services and Compassionate Care Hospice.

Visitation will be held at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home 1500 Black Road, Joliet, on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 7 pm on Thursday October 24th, 2019 . After a brief prayer service on Friday 25th, 2019 at 10 am, a procession to interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park will immediately follow.

For more information, please call Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home at 815-744-4444 or visit his memorial tribute at www.bgsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
