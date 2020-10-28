FANNIE MAE BAKER



Fannie, at the age of 87 years old, died suddenly Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Advocate South Suburban Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Laurel, MS to the late Henry and Rebecca Gant. Fannie resided in Joliet 81 years.



Fannie worked for Sunny Hill Nursing Home, Uniroyal, Caterpillar and Salem Village Nursing Home.



Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rebecca Gant; brothers, William, Quinton and Jimmie Dale Gant; two sisters, Rachel Gant and Dorsey Moore; three aunts, Mary Morey, Ola Mae Simpson and Lola Greene; and three sisters-in-love, Mary, Janette and Adarine Gant.



Fannie is survived by her devoted children; two daughters, Barbara "Patsy" White of Hazel Crest, IL and Carol Lane of Joliet, IL: two sons, Arthur (Jeanette) and Kenneth Baker of Joliet, IL; a sister, Mary Smith of Elk Grove, CA and two brothers, James "Tommy" and Lavern "Ray" Gant of Joliet, IL; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and eighteen great-great grandchildren; special cousin, Betty McCullough; best friends, Irene Green and Shirley McCullough and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd, Joliet, IL and Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. A private service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



