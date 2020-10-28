1/1
Fannie Mae Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FANNIE MAE BAKER

Fannie, at the age of 87 years old, died suddenly Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Advocate South Suburban Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Laurel, MS to the late Henry and Rebecca Gant. Fannie resided in Joliet 81 years.

Fannie worked for Sunny Hill Nursing Home, Uniroyal, Caterpillar and Salem Village Nursing Home.

Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rebecca Gant; brothers, William, Quinton and Jimmie Dale Gant; two sisters, Rachel Gant and Dorsey Moore; three aunts, Mary Morey, Ola Mae Simpson and Lola Greene; and three sisters-in-love, Mary, Janette and Adarine Gant.

Fannie is survived by her devoted children; two daughters, Barbara "Patsy" White of Hazel Crest, IL and Carol Lane of Joliet, IL: two sons, Arthur (Jeanette) and Kenneth Baker of Joliet, IL; a sister, Mary Smith of Elk Grove, CA and two brothers, James "Tommy" and Lavern "Ray" Gant of Joliet, IL; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and eighteen great-great grandchildren; special cousin, Betty McCullough; best friends, Irene Green and Shirley McCullough and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd, Joliet, IL and Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. A private service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
St. John M.B. Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved