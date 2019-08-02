|
|
Felicitas Cisneros
Felicitas Cisneros, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born in Quer ndaro, Michoac n, Mexico on November 24, 1924 and moved to the U.S. in the early 1970's, where Joliet became her home.
Felicitas was known to be a very special loving woman who was loved by so many. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, where she was part of their choir group and was also a member of the Guadalupanas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ricardo and Mariana Cisneros; her sisters, Ramona and Margarita Cisneros; and her brother, Valeriano Cisneros. She is survived by her closest friends, Sister Janet Luecke, "Sister Leo", Ana Lopez-Caneva, and many friends she made throughout her life. Especially her bible group of friends, the Guadalupanas, and the staff and friends of Victory Center.
VISITATION & DVD MEMORIAL: Sunday August 4, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a rosary prayer starting at 7:00 P.M., at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave., and Jackson St., Joliet. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220.
FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held Monday August 5, 2019 at 8:30 AM from Delgado Funeral Chapel to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 205 E. Jackson St. Joliet, IL, where a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM
Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 2, 2019