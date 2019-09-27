|
|
Felipe Thomas Palacios
Felipe Thomas Palacios, age 29, of Joliet, IL suddenly passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019. He was born August 4, 1990 to Angelina Gutierrez and the late Paul Palacios. Felipe attended St. Joseph Grade School and Joliet Central High School.
He is survived by his mother, Angelina; sisters and brothers, Rebecca Rae Palacios, Amanda (Fidel) Rosiles, Paul (Monique) Palacios, Cassimira Palacios, Adrian (Cheyenne) Palacios, Anthony (Maria)Palacios, and Olivia Palacios; nieces and nephews, Faith Palacios, Davinee Palacios, Jakobi Davis, Layla Palacios, Jordan Aguinaga, Juliet Amara; "Pooki", Mia, Marissa, and Oscar Rosiles; Messiah and Xyaire Campbell. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Sal (Aida) Gutierrez and Denise Muncy; aunts and uncles, Angel Palacios, Joe Palacios, Rick Mejia, Rose Mejia, Lee Enoch, Melanie Tevenau, Tanya McCarty, Tim McCarty, Melissa Enoch; Sal, Roberto, Felipe, Vincent and Daniel Gutierrez; as well as numerous cousins.
In addition to his father Paul, he is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Frances Palacios, and an uncle, Michael Anderson.
Felipe will be remembered as a fiercely loyal friend who loved hanging out with family and friends. He easily made his nieces and nephews laugh; they always looked up to Felipe. He coached girls softball for the Spanish Center with his brother, umpired for Belmont Little League (and played there when he was younger), and worked in the construction trades. A fan of the IKWF, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Vikings, Felipe also enjoyed listening to country music and eating well.
All friends and relatives are invited to gather on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until Memorial Services begins at 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. As it was Felipe's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 27, 2019