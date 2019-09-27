The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
3200 Black at Essington Rds
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felipe Palacios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felipe Thomas Palacios


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felipe Thomas Palacios Obituary
Felipe Thomas Palacios

Felipe Thomas Palacios, age 29, of Joliet, IL suddenly passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019. He was born August 4, 1990 to Angelina Gutierrez and the late Paul Palacios. Felipe attended St. Joseph Grade School and Joliet Central High School.

He is survived by his mother, Angelina; sisters and brothers, Rebecca Rae Palacios, Amanda (Fidel) Rosiles, Paul (Monique) Palacios, Cassimira Palacios, Adrian (Cheyenne) Palacios, Anthony (Maria)Palacios, and Olivia Palacios; nieces and nephews, Faith Palacios, Davinee Palacios, Jakobi Davis, Layla Palacios, Jordan Aguinaga, Juliet Amara; "Pooki", Mia, Marissa, and Oscar Rosiles; Messiah and Xyaire Campbell. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Sal (Aida) Gutierrez and Denise Muncy; aunts and uncles, Angel Palacios, Joe Palacios, Rick Mejia, Rose Mejia, Lee Enoch, Melanie Tevenau, Tanya McCarty, Tim McCarty, Melissa Enoch; Sal, Roberto, Felipe, Vincent and Daniel Gutierrez; as well as numerous cousins.

In addition to his father Paul, he is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Frances Palacios, and an uncle, Michael Anderson.

Felipe will be remembered as a fiercely loyal friend who loved hanging out with family and friends. He easily made his nieces and nephews laugh; they always looked up to Felipe. He coached girls softball for the Spanish Center with his brother, umpired for Belmont Little League (and played there when he was younger), and worked in the construction trades. A fan of the IKWF, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Vikings, Felipe also enjoyed listening to country music and eating well.

All friends and relatives are invited to gather on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until Memorial Services begins at 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. As it was Felipe's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felipe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now