Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Manhattan Center Cemetery
Manhattan, IL
View Map
Fern L. Christiansen

Fern L. Christiansen Obituary
Fern L. Christiansen

Fern L. Christiansen, age 90, of Peotone, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with family at her side.

Survived by her children; Alan (Donna) Christiansen, Larry (Patricia)Christiansen, Susan (Mike) McClain and Dennis (Cheryle) Christiansen, her grandchildren; Megan (Geoffrey) LaCost, Nathan (Jamie) Christiansen, Sarah (Emilio) Medina, Martina (Nathaniel) Kidwell, Aurora (Matt) Milne, Laura (Saul) Gallairdo, Devin (Colleen) Christiansen, Stephanie Skaggs, Courtney Baggott, Joseph (Michele) McClain, Ryan McClain and Brandon McClain, many loved great grandchildren, her sister Janet (Ralph-deceased) Werner, sister-in-law Muriel Mooney, brother-in-law Walt Lembke and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Worth and Mabel Mooney, husband Norman Christiansen(2001), three granddaughters Tracy McClain, Jennifer Christiansen and Erica Christiansen, daughter-in-law Josephine Christiansen, twin brother Fred Mooney, brother and sister-in-law Ed and Mary Ann Mooney, sister Mabel Runte DeGrush, two brothers-in law Dale Runte and Barney DeGrush, and sister-in-law Donna Lembke.

Fern was a homemaker however, a very active community member. She was a long-time member of Wilton Center Federated Church where she was a member of the Women's Gild, Will County Farm Bureau Women's Committee, a founding member of the Mr. & Mrs. Euchre Club and a cook for the Will County Thresherman's Association. Fern also enjoyed all other card games, reading, gardening and spending time with her family.

You may view and pay your last respects to Fern from your automobile on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1-4:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Private services and interment will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Rich DeVries officiating at Manhattan Center Cemetery, Manhattan.

A formal memorial service for Fern will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fern's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or Wilton Center Federated Church, 14101 West Joliet Rd., Manhattan, IL 60442 would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 17, 2020
