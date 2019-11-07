Home

Ferne B. Dunn formerly of Wichita, KS. Passed away Friday, November 1st. at Abingtom Jefferson Memorial hospital.

Ferne received her Degree in Pharmacy from Creighton University - College of Pharmacy. Soon after she accepted a position at Silver Cross Hospital. This position made Joliet her home for the next 40 years. It also made her the first African American Female Pharmacist in the state of Illinois.

Ferne worked at various pharmacies throughout Joliet, she finally settled and retired from Joliet Correctional Center, and Basinger's Pharmacy.

After her retirement, Ferne moved to Pennsylvania to be near her family. Ferne enjoyed a fulllife.

Ferne leaves to mourn her absence; her brother Albert F. Campbell (Iris), sister-in-law Josephine Barlow, granddaughter Devery Davis and grandsons Daniel Davis (Patrice), Ronald Davis, great-granddaughter Simone Davis and Stephanie Proska (Rocky), and great-great granddaughter Darlene "Lena" Proska and a host of other family members and friends.

Memorial services will be held 11 am Friday Nov 8th at Mt Carmel Baptist Church. 5732 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19139.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2019
