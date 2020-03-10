|
|
Fidel Mercado Chavez
Fidel Mercado Chavez, age 94 of Romeoville, passed away March 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Fidel is preceded in death by his parents Silvestre and Maria De Los Angeles; one son Felipe De Jesus; and one great-grandson Julian Anthony Mercado; siblings Silvestre, Atilano, Ofelia, Ubertino, Carmen, and Celestina.
Fidel is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Maria Isabel Mercado; his children, Fidel (Lina) Mercado, Isabel (Jose) Torres, Rocio Mercado, Miguel (Rosa Del Toral) Mercado, Carolina (Adolfo) Chavez, and Maria (Michael) Singleterry; grandchildren, Cesar, Lisa, Felipe, Jason, Alejandro, Erika, Anthony, Elizabeth, Vanessa, Adriana, Thalia, Adolfo, Paola, Ezra, Mia, and Eli; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Ayden, Christian, Gabriel, Raelynn, and Adalynn; siblings, Pablo, Rafael, and Guadalupe; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Fidel was a hard worker and left a legacy of the importance of family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport. Prayers at the funeral home will be Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. going in procession for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport. Interment private. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Following all services, per Fidel's wishes cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 10, 2020