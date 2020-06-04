Filomena Prebeg
On the cool, clear, sunny morning of Saturday, May 30, 2020, heaven gained one more angel and the earth lost one. Filomena "Manna" (Bartolomei) Prebeg, age 90, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in North Tonawanda, New York to Gaetano and Maria (Vittori) Bartolomei. Filomena earned her nursing degree at Syracuse University. She worked at Syracuse Hospital specializing in Psychiatric Medicine. Later in life, she continued her career as a hospice nurse in the Joliet area.
Filomena married John Prebeg in North Tonawanda, New York in 1955. Together, they were blessed with seven children who attended St. Mary Nativity Grade School, Providence Catholic High School, and St. Francis Academy. Filomena was an active member of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church and held many positions in the Mother's Club, including President, as well as being an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was considered a living saint by everyone who knew her. It may surprise you to know that she was a fearless, adventure-seeker in her younger years and loved swimming in the Niagara River near her hometown. She will be fondly remembered for her unselfish love and devotion, her wonderful loving hugs and kisses, her love of singing and dancing, and her wicked-cool sense of humor. Manna was the kindest person we have ever known.
Filomena is survived by her brother Orlando Bartolomei, sister Louise McDaniel; seven children, Anna Marie (Jeff) Coffey, Matthew (Elizabeth) Prebeg, Michael Prebeg, Rosemarie (Perry) Sprowls, Joseph Prebeg, Guy Prebeg, and Theresa (Martin) Farrell; 12 grandchildren, Brooke (Coffey) Brock, John Coffey, Jeremy (Sierra) Coffey, Taren (David) Caldwell, Kyle (Megan) Coffey, Zachary, Maxwell, and Chance Prebeg, Nick and Mia Sprowls, Dylan Rose and Ian Farrell; 7 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ally Owens, Cessie, Tate and Vance Caldwell, and Filomena and Bron Coffey. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, her faithful and devoted best friend, Mabel Plese, and too many super-fans to list by name.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Prebeg, sister Frances Fusco Stickney, and brother Ceaser Bartolomei.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, the family will celebrate Filomena's life at a private graveside service at St. Mary Nativity cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated, and flowers may be sent to Tezak's Funeral Home in Joliet, IL. Obituary and tribute wall for Filomena are available at tezakfunerahome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
On the cool, clear, sunny morning of Saturday, May 30, 2020, heaven gained one more angel and the earth lost one. Filomena "Manna" (Bartolomei) Prebeg, age 90, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in North Tonawanda, New York to Gaetano and Maria (Vittori) Bartolomei. Filomena earned her nursing degree at Syracuse University. She worked at Syracuse Hospital specializing in Psychiatric Medicine. Later in life, she continued her career as a hospice nurse in the Joliet area.
Filomena married John Prebeg in North Tonawanda, New York in 1955. Together, they were blessed with seven children who attended St. Mary Nativity Grade School, Providence Catholic High School, and St. Francis Academy. Filomena was an active member of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church and held many positions in the Mother's Club, including President, as well as being an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was considered a living saint by everyone who knew her. It may surprise you to know that she was a fearless, adventure-seeker in her younger years and loved swimming in the Niagara River near her hometown. She will be fondly remembered for her unselfish love and devotion, her wonderful loving hugs and kisses, her love of singing and dancing, and her wicked-cool sense of humor. Manna was the kindest person we have ever known.
Filomena is survived by her brother Orlando Bartolomei, sister Louise McDaniel; seven children, Anna Marie (Jeff) Coffey, Matthew (Elizabeth) Prebeg, Michael Prebeg, Rosemarie (Perry) Sprowls, Joseph Prebeg, Guy Prebeg, and Theresa (Martin) Farrell; 12 grandchildren, Brooke (Coffey) Brock, John Coffey, Jeremy (Sierra) Coffey, Taren (David) Caldwell, Kyle (Megan) Coffey, Zachary, Maxwell, and Chance Prebeg, Nick and Mia Sprowls, Dylan Rose and Ian Farrell; 7 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ally Owens, Cessie, Tate and Vance Caldwell, and Filomena and Bron Coffey. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, her faithful and devoted best friend, Mabel Plese, and too many super-fans to list by name.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Prebeg, sister Frances Fusco Stickney, and brother Ceaser Bartolomei.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, the family will celebrate Filomena's life at a private graveside service at St. Mary Nativity cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated, and flowers may be sent to Tezak's Funeral Home in Joliet, IL. Obituary and tribute wall for Filomena are available at tezakfunerahome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.