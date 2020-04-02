The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Highbridge Cemetery
Dunfermline, IL
View Map
Florence E. Clark


1919 - 2020
Florence E. Clark Obituary
Florence E. Clark

Born: March 31, 1919

Died: March 31, 2020

Florence E. Clark, 101, of Cuba passed away March 31, 2020 at Red Oak Estates in Canton. She was born on March 31, 1919 in Dunfermline to Andrew and Susan (Thomson) Conway. Florence married Marvin Clark on March 8, 1952 in Canton. He preceded her in death along with two brothers and five sisters. Surviving is a sister Marilyn Lingenfelter of California.

Florence worked at Economy in Lockport for 28 years. She is a member of the Eastern Star and was a Past Worthy Matron in Lockport.

Private graveside services will be 11am Friday, April 3, 2020 at Highbridge Cemetery in Dunfermline. Memorials can be made to Fulton County Humane Society. To subscribe to the Facebook live feed or leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 2, 2020
