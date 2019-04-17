The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Wilmington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Evelyn (Mason) Kennedy


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence Evelyn (Mason) Kennedy Obituary
Florence Evelyn Kennedy (Mason)

Florence Evelyn Kennedy (Mason)Age 101 of Braceville, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019 at Amita Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, with family at her bedside.

Survivors include her children: DeAnn (the late Roy) Nielsen of Rice, TX, Shirley Kennedy of Ottawa, IL, Thomas (Christine) Kennedy of Hepler, KS, Donald Kennedy of Crest Hill, IL, Kenneth (Patricia) Kennedy of Morris, IL and Lawrence (Linda) Kennedy of Bonfield, IL; (10) grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband LaVern Robert Kennedy, one son in infancy, William; siblings: Harriet Marcotte , Leila (Edward "Puggy") Vilt, Florence "Toots" (J.R.) Cushing, Marguerite (James) Anderson, Dorothy Jean Kelly, Donald Kelly, Leroy Kelly, Robert Kelly, and Edward Kelly; two great grandchildren, Jessica and Casey and one great-great granddaughter, Maddison.

Visitation, Saturday April 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

Florence's Memorial Page and complete obituary: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Florence-Kennedy.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
Download Now