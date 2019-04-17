|
Florence Evelyn Kennedy (Mason)
Florence Evelyn Kennedy (Mason)Age 101 of Braceville, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019 at Amita Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, with family at her bedside.
Survivors include her children: DeAnn (the late Roy) Nielsen of Rice, TX, Shirley Kennedy of Ottawa, IL, Thomas (Christine) Kennedy of Hepler, KS, Donald Kennedy of Crest Hill, IL, Kenneth (Patricia) Kennedy of Morris, IL and Lawrence (Linda) Kennedy of Bonfield, IL; (10) grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband LaVern Robert Kennedy, one son in infancy, William; siblings: Harriet Marcotte , Leila (Edward "Puggy") Vilt, Florence "Toots" (J.R.) Cushing, Marguerite (James) Anderson, Dorothy Jean Kelly, Donald Kelly, Leroy Kelly, Robert Kelly, and Edward Kelly; two great grandchildren, Jessica and Casey and one great-great granddaughter, Maddison.
Visitation, Saturday April 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
Florence's Memorial Page and complete obituary: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Florence-Kennedy.
