Florence J. Kazich
Born: April 1, 1928; in Lemont, IL
Died: June 15, 2020; in Burr Ridge, IL
Florence J. (Mankowski) Kazich entered into God's Kingdom on June 15, 2020, at the Burr Ridge Senior Living Facility. Florence was born on April 1, 1928 in Lemont, Illinois where she spent the first 59 years of her life. She was a life-long member of St. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Lemont. She also was employed by the Union Oil Refinery (currently Citco Petroleum Company) where she was a receptionist for over 20 years. Florence loved shopping, dining out, all things Christmas, hosting and visiting with family and friends, classic movies, a gin martini (straight up, pimento olive), but mostly her Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years Florian (Kody), her parents, Bronislaus and Stella Mankowski , two brothers, Raymondand Thaddeus (Sophie) Mankowski , one sister Irene (Frank) Dobroczyk, numerous brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews and cousins.
She is survived by her son Mark (Valerie), one grandson John, numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Burr Ridge Senior Living and Angels Grace Hospice for their kindness and compassion during the final stage of mom's life.
Visitation Friday from 3 - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church 608 Sobieski St. Lemont. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SS Cyril and Methodius parish or St. Jude's Children's' Research Hospital would be appreciated. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363
Born: April 1, 1928; in Lemont, IL
Died: June 15, 2020; in Burr Ridge, IL
Florence J. (Mankowski) Kazich entered into God's Kingdom on June 15, 2020, at the Burr Ridge Senior Living Facility. Florence was born on April 1, 1928 in Lemont, Illinois where she spent the first 59 years of her life. She was a life-long member of St. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Lemont. She also was employed by the Union Oil Refinery (currently Citco Petroleum Company) where she was a receptionist for over 20 years. Florence loved shopping, dining out, all things Christmas, hosting and visiting with family and friends, classic movies, a gin martini (straight up, pimento olive), but mostly her Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years Florian (Kody), her parents, Bronislaus and Stella Mankowski , two brothers, Raymondand Thaddeus (Sophie) Mankowski , one sister Irene (Frank) Dobroczyk, numerous brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews and cousins.
She is survived by her son Mark (Valerie), one grandson John, numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Burr Ridge Senior Living and Angels Grace Hospice for their kindness and compassion during the final stage of mom's life.
Visitation Friday from 3 - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church 608 Sobieski St. Lemont. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SS Cyril and Methodius parish or St. Jude's Children's' Research Hospital would be appreciated. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 18, 2020.