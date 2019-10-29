The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Florence M. Brayden

Florence M. Brayden Obituary
Florence M. Brayden

Passed away at at Presence Billa Francisan Nursing Home, Friday, October 25, 2019. Age 93 years.

Survived by two nephews Douglas and Paul Brayden and a niece Jayne Brayden. Also numerous additional nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Margaret Brayden. Two brothers John and William Brayden and a sister Elizabeth Gilmore

Florence was born July 8, 1926 in Joliet. She worked for the American Institute of Laundry and Applied Wiring Components in Joliet. Fomer member of Central Presbyterian Chruch.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, October 30th at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Jack Berghorst officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington. Vistitaion will be held Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until time of services. For information (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2019
