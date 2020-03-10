|
|
Florence Wicevic
Born: August 24, 1924; in Joliet, IL
Died: March 7, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Florence Wicevic (Kwasneske), nee Mahalick, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Joliet on August 24, 1924, Florence was a lifelong resident. Raised on the East side with her twin sister Evelyn and seven other siblings, she endured the Great Depression, proudly graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1942, and foregoing her desire to train as a nurse, instead contributed to the WW II effort by working at the army ammunition plant. Following the war Florence met Henry "Red" Kwasneske, married, and had four children. A devout Catholic, she was involved in her children's school and church activities chairing multiple fundraisers and committees. A tomboy at heart, she preferred to play ball with the neighborhood boys while her twin dreamed of pretty clothes. Florence loved watching her son play football on Catholic High's first state championship team. After Red died, Florence was fortunate to marry again, this time to Bob Wicevic. She was tiny, but tough and resilient.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary (Palace) Mahalick; her husbands, Red and Bob; son, Henry Martin; sisters, Loretta (Tony Getson), Dorothy (Andrew Hucek), twin Evelyn (Louis Godfrey); brothers, Edward (Marie), Louis (Sofia), Harry (Julia), George (Kaye), and John who died at birth.
She is survived by her brother, Bernard (Beatrice); devoted children, Marilyn (John) Graves, Alan Kwasneske (the late Deborah), and Paul Kwasneske (Leslie); grandchildren, Scott (Gina) and Patrick Martin, Amy Simmons (Jason), Kristy Wargin (Dan), Jordan Graves Cahill, and Alexandra Graves; great-grandchildren, Damon, Tanner, Hunter, Jaydon, Stryker, William and Vivian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Florence was especially appreciative of the love and support she received from nieces, Diane Neumann, Gina Hucek, Janet Tater, and Lisa Mahalik, as well as, her devoted caregiver Hilda.
A celebration of Florence's life will begin on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with a visitation at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection cemetery in Romeoville. Obituary and tribute wall for Florence Wicevic at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020