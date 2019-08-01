|
|
Floyd L. Faint, Jr.
Born: January 17, 1990
Died: July 20, 2019
Floyd L. Faint, Jr. was born into this world on January 17, 1990 in Joliet, Illinois to the parents of Floyd Faint, Sr. and La'Keisha Anderson. He was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Floyd attended Joliet Public Schools and Joliet Central High School.
Floyd accepted Christ at an early age. He started his first job working with his father at Faint Lawn Service. Earlier this year, Floyd began working as a Forklift Operator at Doka. He was a dedicated and hard worker with excellent leadership skills. Floyd enjoyed fishing, playing football and basketball. He was an excellent dog trainer, mechanic and provided great lawn care services. He loved working out, riding dirt bikes and hanging with family and friends. Floyd was filled with fun and laughter.
Floyd is preceded in death by his maternal mother, La'Keisha Anderson and devoted mother, Tammy Gilman; paternal grandfathers, Floyd Manuel and Buster Anderson; one aunt, Lanita Nobles and one uncle, Jeffery Faint.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; two children, Navaeh Faint and Anthony Gilbert, both of Joliet, IL; his father, Floyd Faint, Sr. of Lockport, IL; two brothers, Javontae Gray and Demitrious AKA "Dedu" of Joliet, IL and one sister, Chikyra Faint of Joliet, IL; maternal grandmother, Doris Booker and paternal grandmothers, Paulette Faint and Debra Manuel; great grandfather, James (Margaret, deceased) Love; three aunts, Darnise Dudley, Bobbie Anderson, both of Joliet, IL and Kimberly Manuel of Texas; two uncles, Kevin (Jennifer) Booker and Elijah Manuel of Joliet, IL; two special uncles, Tony Taborn and Loren "Chubb" Clayton, Demitrious Love, all of Joliet, IL; three nieces, Daijah, Da'Myia and Damia; three nephews, Jayden, Davonne and Demitrious Jr., all of Joliet, IL; special cousins, Tyrone, AJ, Vincent, Charda, Nadia, Bill'Ryka and Guru; special friends, Allen, Pepe and Lalo of Joliet, IL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00-800 PM at New Canaanland Christian Church, 225 E Clinton St., Joliet, IL and Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 Oak Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 1, 2019