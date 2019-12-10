|
Frances Archer
Born: February 5, 1928
Died: December 8, 2019
Frances (nee King) Archer, age 91, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in her home that her and her late husband, Dale built in 1958 where many family memories will be treasured forever.
Frances was born on February 5, 1928 in Fordyce, Arkansas to Arthur and Laura (Hollingsworth) King. She married the love of her life Dale Archer on December 18, 1945 who preceded her in death in 2010. Frances was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an exquisite seamstress and an amazing cook who specialized in southern dishes. Her family will miss her chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, and homemade pies just to name a few. She was dedicated to her family and attended as many school and sporting events as possible. Frances enjoyed watching The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune daily. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Frances is survived by her daughters; Mary Matichak and Linda Lande; dearest grandchildren, Sandra Churchwell, Todd (Carin) Matichak, Brian (Jeana) Matichak and Brad (Kara) Lande; great-grandchildren, Cory Dale (Elle Rossi) Churchwell, Stefanie Churchwell, Ethan, Zoey and Maysen Matichak, Alexa, Brooklyn, and Camden Matichak, Max and Meadow Lande and sister-in-law, Mary King.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale Archer (2010); parents, Arthur and Laura King; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom (Greta) King, Bill (Joana) King and Ray King.
The family would like to thank all who have said prayers and offered condolences, and a heartfelt thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
A celebration of life for Frances will begin on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Per the families wishes committal services will be held privately. Obituary and tribute wall for Frances Archer at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019