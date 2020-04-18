|
Frances B. Gomez
Frances B. Gomez, age 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Frances is known for her long time service as a librarian at the Joliet Public Library. She was also known for being a very devout Catholic and having a very deep love for God. Frances was an incredibly loving aunt who was always extremely generous and took great pride taking care of her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leandro and Josephine (Perez) Gomez; siblings, Theresa (Primo) Saragosa, Eleanor (Frank) Campus, David (Delores) Gomez, and her sister Phyllis in infancy.
Frances is survived by her nieces Phyllis Schumacher, Rita Campus, and Gina Rossi-Campus; nephews, David (Kathy) Gomez, Leonard (Vicki) Gomez, and Vincent (Ami) Gomez ; and her very special great-nephew Matthew Schumacher whom she held dear to her heart; great-nieces and nephews, Jeffery (Megan) Schumacher, Mike Gomez, Kara Gomez, Gary Gomez and Greg Gomez; and a great-great niece Kaye Schumacher.
Frances will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Joliet privately. Obituary and tribute wall for Frances Gomez at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020