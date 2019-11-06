|
Frances Beintum Norden nee Hoogstra
Frances Beintum Norden, nee Hoogstra, age 97, beloved wife of the late Anno Norden and the late Menzo Beintum. Loving mother of Robert (Bette) Beintum, Richard (Rita) Beintum, Howard (Janice) Beintum and LaVerne (Manfred) Klein and step-mother of Shirley (late John) Rehling, Rita (Daryl) Kingma and Suzanne (James) DeYoung. Cherished grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 36.
Preceded in death by her two sisters Bertha Griede and Henrietta Slager.
Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. 155th Wheeler Dr. & Harlem Orland Park, IL.
Visitation continues Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Calvary Church, 16100 S. 104th Ave., Orland Park, IL from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m.
Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County,421 Doris Ave., Joliet, IL 60433 or , 17060 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 6, 2019