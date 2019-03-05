Frances E. McDonald



Frances E. McDonald (nee Maher), loving mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday March 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.



Survived by her two sons, Patrick (Sharon) McDonald and Robert "Rueben" McDonald; her sister, Maryellen Eberhard; her brother, Thomas (Sandy) Maher; brother-in-law, Jack McDonald; nieces, Patti (Chris) Ryg, Michelle (Bob) Jankowski, Janice (Tom) Russell, Melissa Maher, Chrissy (Ron) Autenrieth-Urick; and nephews, John Maher, Dan (Jayne) Maher, Brian Hibler and Tommy (Andrea) Davis.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nora Maher; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Catherine and James McDonald; her former husband, James McDonald; sisters, Joanne (Bob) Offerman and Jayne (Phil) Golliher; sister-in-Law, Kathleen (Tom) Davis; brothers-in-law, George Eberhard and Ed Mandzuk; and her niece, Sheree Davis.



Frances was a graduate of St. Francis Academy, St. Joseph School of Nursing and the College of St Francis with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She retired in 2003 from Provena St. Joseph Hospital after 40 years and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.



Fran loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, time at their home in Three Lakes, WI, snowmobiling, golfing, and playing rummy cube. She was an avid reader and belonged to several book club groups.



The family would like to give a special thank you to all the nurses, doctors and all care givers at Our Lady of Angels and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their care and support.



A visitation for Frances E. McDonald will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church,18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Manhattan, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Angels or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019