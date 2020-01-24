|
|
Frances E. Podobnik
(nee Brozovich)
Frances E. "Fran" Podobnik, of Shorewood, passed away at the age of 97 after a brief illness on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Timbers of Shorewood with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 17, 1922, in Joliet, IL, the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (nee Hibler) Brozovich. Fran grew up in Crest Hill and was formerly employed at Joliet Pattern Works and Insta Foam.
Fran was a spiritual woman who led by example. She was an active parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church, a member of the Council of Catholic Women and a former "Woman of the Year", 1999. She was a co-troop leader with the Girl Scouts for several years and enjoyed gardening and sewing. She also loved baking and was extremely talented at it. When Fran wasn't busy volunteering with both church and school activities, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. They frequently visited California to be with their family.
Fran had an outgoing personality and made friends wherever she went. During her seven years at The Timbers of Shorewood, she made many friends and stayed busy in all of the activities they had to offer. She enjoyed their crafts, bowling, crochet groups, "Happy Hour" on Friday's and the Croatian and Polka music performed by Eddie Karosa. Fran even had the honor of being elected the Prom Queen in 2014.
Fran is survived by her loving daughter, Kathleen "Kathee" (Robert) Kraker of California; her grandchildren, Brian Kraker and Elizabeth (Alex) DiGrazia; and sisters-in-law, Helen Brozovich, Dorothy Frankel and Agnes (Russell) Edwards. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Rudolph "Rudy" Podobnik (2016); granddaughter, Susan E. Kraker (1984); her parents; and her siblings, Mary Bubica, Frank Brozovich, Justine Stober, Evelyn Reeves, Julia Vershay, Tony Brozovich, Stanley Brozovich, Ann Vargo, and Catherine Brozovich.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Timbers for their exceptional care and compassion as well as Fran's caregiver, Blanca, for her love and support while caring for Fran.
Visitation for Frances E. Podobnik will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Anne Catholic Church, 1800 N. Dearborn St., Crest Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to or St. Mary Nativity School would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020