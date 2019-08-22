|
|
Frances E. Stokes
Born: August 16, 1944
Died: August 16, 2019
Frances E. (Ward) Stokes was born on August 16, 1944, to the late Milton and Alla Ward in Sylvarena, MS.
Frances accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Raleigh, MS, and continued her faith in Christ at St. Paul M.B. Church in Joliet, IL.
Frances attended Turner Chapel High School in Raleigh, MS and continued her education at Piney Woods Junior College in Piney Woods, MS where she received her Associate Degree in Education.
Frances married the love of her life, Samuel L. Stokes, Sr. on August 4, 1964 in Joliet, IL and celebrated 54 wonderful years of marriage on August 4, 2019.
Early Friday morning on August 16, 2019, Frances received her heavenly wings.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Alla Ward, four brothers, Stanford, Thomas, Milton Jr., and Terryl Ward, and one sister, Susie Stokes.
Frances leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband, Samuel L. Stokes, Sr., her children, Samuel L. Stokes, Jr. (Cheryl), Brian Stokes and Vanessa Burrell (Ronta) of Joliet, IL, and Canice (Bernard) Weathersby of Glen Heights, TX; four sisters, Edward L. Adams, Doris Chambers, Mechelle Ward of Joliet, IL, and Sandra Jackson of Fairburn, GA; three brothers, Billy Ward of Morton, MS, and Timothy and Kenneth Ward of Joliet, IL; grandchildren, Karyssia, Kiana, Krystan, Darius, Jalysa, Markisha, Shamere, Bernard Jr., Katlin, Jada, William, Nijea, Christopher, and Harmony; six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Her god-daughters, Patricia Adams and Kymberli Dent; god-sons, Charles Adams Jr. and Christian Cottrell; and a special son, Samuel Adams.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00-1000 AM at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 S. Briggs St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Bennie L. Yarbrough, Officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2019