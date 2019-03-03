|
Frances G. Davis
Frances G. "Franny" Davis (Nee: Seeley), age 96, late of Joliet, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet. Born in Joliet and lifelong resident. Frances was a very devout member of St. John Vianney Catholic, Lockport. In her earlier years she loved to play BINGO. She was an avid supporter and donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Wounded Warriors.
Preceded in death by her husband, William B. Davis Sr. (1980); a son, Charles "Chuck" Davis (1984); parents, Martin and Gertrude Seeley; a granddaughter in infancy and one great grandson; Timothy Davis III.
Survived by nine children, William B. Davis Jr. "Butch", Katherine "Kathy" Greenway, Timothy "Tim" Davis Sr., James "Jimmy" Davis, Martin "Marty" (Denise) Davis, Ruth Anne Davis, Mary Ash, Robert "Bobby" (Becky) Davis and Patrick "Pat" Davis. Numerous grandchildren, great grand children and great- great grandchildren also survive.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 401 Brassel St, Lockport, IL 60441 at 11:00am. Inurnment following Mass at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2019