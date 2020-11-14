Frances Gale
Frances "Babe" (Bozich) Gale passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
Frances graduated from St. Joseph Grade School, St. Francis Academy, and St. Joseph School of Nursing, class of 1940. She practiced as a hospital and private duty nurse. Following her retirement, she volunteered at Saint Joseph Medical Center in many capacities, including Eucharistic Minister.
Throughout her life, Frances dedicated her life to service to others. She visited the sick, shared her homemade bakery, cared for family members, and always sought to help others. She took joy in her many friendships, maintaining friendships with her nursing school classmates and making new friends in her later years at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Frances enjoyed her world travels, and her favorite trip was to her parents' family in Sabonje, Slovenia. She always arrived home with a new dish to make, sometimes getting recipes from people she met on her journey. She loved learning new things and experiencing new places, cultures, and events. She was an expert seamstress, milliner, crafter, cook and baker. Her potica and apple slices were legendary. Her Christmas decorations were featured in the Joliet Herald News in 1973.
She was active in many organizations, especially American Legion Auxiliary Post 1080, where she served as president and chaplain.
She was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of Saint Joseph Church, Joliet, where she participated in many organizations and chaired the parish homecoming bakery sale for many years.
Most importantly, she was blessing to all as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gale; parents, Joseph and Anna Bozich; sisters, Anna Pomatto, Mary Petrovic, and Josephine Tonelli; brothers, Joseph, Edward and William Bozich.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Gale, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Thank you to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Per Frances wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Burial private.
Memorials to Saint Joseph Church, 416 N Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60432.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Frances are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: