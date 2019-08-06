The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hewlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances J. Hewlett


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances J. Hewlett Obituary
Frances J. Hewlett

Frances "Sparky" J. Hewlett (nee Ivanich), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at age 97 with her family and faithful dog by her side.

Loving mother of Robert (Janet) Hewlett, Richard (Dory) Hewlett, and Roger (Sherri, deceased) Hewlett. Dearest grandmother "Nana" of Jeffrey (Nancy) Hewlett, Michael Hewlett, Mallory (Phil Cantu) Hewlett, Max (Kelsey Flynn) Hewlett, Kevin (Paul Wilson) Gornik and Mark (Jill) Gornik. Great-grandsons, Jackson and Joseph Hewlett. Nephew, Edward "Ike" Ivanich and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Everett (Murph) Hewlett (1999); parents, Max and Helen (nee Kambic) Ivanich; six brothers Max Jr. (Ann) Ivanich, Joseph (Molly) Ivanich, Frank Ivanich, John Ivanich, Edward (Lucille) Ivanich, Anthony Ivanich; two sisters Mary Ivanich and Helen (Matt) Terdich; and sister-in-law, Lucille (Richard) Stritzel.

Born in Joliet on November 23, 1921 and attended St. Joseph Grade School and Joliet Township High School. She was active in St. Joseph Church in Joliet and was a member of the Cantigny Post 367, St. Gen's K.S.K.J 108.

Known lovingly as Sparky, she lived up to her name with her sense of humor and zest for life. While growing up in Joliet, she enjoyed roller skating, swimming and picnics with her group of girlfriends, who called themselves "The Lucky Stars Club."

She adored her family and loved being a grandma. Her grandchildren will remember her for her famous potica and mocked chicken legs, trips to the Joliet Library and Haunted Trails among many other fond memories.

Sparky was complimentary of everyone, and always had a kind word to say even if you just met her, but especially if you brought her a milkshake.

The family invites relatives and friends to gather on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet, where Sparky will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m.

Following mass, cremation rites will be accorded and Sparky will be laid to rest with her husband Everett in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Sparky's memory to the Joliet Area Community Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Leah Petro, Noreen Peterson, Donna Cwudzinski and Janet Hewlett for the special care they provided in the last months of Sparky's life.

Obituary and tribute wall for Sparky at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Agreements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now