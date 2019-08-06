|
|
Frances J. Hewlett
Frances "Sparky" J. Hewlett (nee Ivanich), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at age 97 with her family and faithful dog by her side.
Loving mother of Robert (Janet) Hewlett, Richard (Dory) Hewlett, and Roger (Sherri, deceased) Hewlett. Dearest grandmother "Nana" of Jeffrey (Nancy) Hewlett, Michael Hewlett, Mallory (Phil Cantu) Hewlett, Max (Kelsey Flynn) Hewlett, Kevin (Paul Wilson) Gornik and Mark (Jill) Gornik. Great-grandsons, Jackson and Joseph Hewlett. Nephew, Edward "Ike" Ivanich and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Everett (Murph) Hewlett (1999); parents, Max and Helen (nee Kambic) Ivanich; six brothers Max Jr. (Ann) Ivanich, Joseph (Molly) Ivanich, Frank Ivanich, John Ivanich, Edward (Lucille) Ivanich, Anthony Ivanich; two sisters Mary Ivanich and Helen (Matt) Terdich; and sister-in-law, Lucille (Richard) Stritzel.
Born in Joliet on November 23, 1921 and attended St. Joseph Grade School and Joliet Township High School. She was active in St. Joseph Church in Joliet and was a member of the Cantigny Post 367, St. Gen's K.S.K.J 108.
Known lovingly as Sparky, she lived up to her name with her sense of humor and zest for life. While growing up in Joliet, she enjoyed roller skating, swimming and picnics with her group of girlfriends, who called themselves "The Lucky Stars Club."
She adored her family and loved being a grandma. Her grandchildren will remember her for her famous potica and mocked chicken legs, trips to the Joliet Library and Haunted Trails among many other fond memories.
Sparky was complimentary of everyone, and always had a kind word to say even if you just met her, but especially if you brought her a milkshake.
The family invites relatives and friends to gather on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet, where Sparky will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m.
Following mass, cremation rites will be accorded and Sparky will be laid to rest with her husband Everett in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Sparky's memory to the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Leah Petro, Noreen Peterson, Donna Cwudzinski and Janet Hewlett for the special care they provided in the last months of Sparky's life.
Obituary and tribute wall for Sparky at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Agreements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019