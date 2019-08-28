|
|
Frances K. Simunovich
Frances K. Simunovich (nee Chebuhar) age 99, at rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Frances is survived by her children, JoAnne (Robert) Horvat and Joe Simunovich; grandchildren, Lori (Jeff) Heilstedt, Rob (Melissa) Horvat, Chris McCabe, Joe (Lynda) Simunovich and Jon Simunovich; great-grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Horvat, Kate Horvat, Robbie and Joseph Vallera, Jessica (Joe) Gruben, Samantha and Amanda Boehm, Matthew, Jay, Samantha and Mia Simunovich; great-great-grandchildren, Nate Horvat and Ellie Gruben; sister, Ann (the late Art) Birsa; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph F. Simunovich; parents, George and Frances (nee Mance) Chebuhar; sister, Mary (Sylvester) Ukovich; brothers, Albert (Mary) Chebuhar and William (Rubena) Chebuhar.
Frances was born in Rathburn, Iowa and resided in Joliet for most of her life. She retired in 1974 as a supervisor at Liberty Control. She was a member of the St. Mary Nativity Women's Club, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary of Aurora, IL, Joanites and volunteered at Senior Services for many years.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the exceptional nurses and staff of Our Lady of Angels as well as Joliet Area Community Hospice for the wonderful comfort and care provided to Frances.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' name to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of Frances' life will begin on Friday, August 30, 2019 with a visitation at Our Lady of Angels from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12:00 noon in the Our Lady of Angels Chapel. Interment to follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill. Obituary and tribute wall for Frances K. Simunovich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019