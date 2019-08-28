The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Angels
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Angels Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Simunovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances K. Simunovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances K. Simunovich Obituary
Frances K. Simunovich

Frances K. Simunovich (nee Chebuhar) age 99, at rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Frances is survived by her children, JoAnne (Robert) Horvat and Joe Simunovich; grandchildren, Lori (Jeff) Heilstedt, Rob (Melissa) Horvat, Chris McCabe, Joe (Lynda) Simunovich and Jon Simunovich; great-grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Horvat, Kate Horvat, Robbie and Joseph Vallera, Jessica (Joe) Gruben, Samantha and Amanda Boehm, Matthew, Jay, Samantha and Mia Simunovich; great-great-grandchildren, Nate Horvat and Ellie Gruben; sister, Ann (the late Art) Birsa; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph F. Simunovich; parents, George and Frances (nee Mance) Chebuhar; sister, Mary (Sylvester) Ukovich; brothers, Albert (Mary) Chebuhar and William (Rubena) Chebuhar.

Frances was born in Rathburn, Iowa and resided in Joliet for most of her life. She retired in 1974 as a supervisor at Liberty Control. She was a member of the St. Mary Nativity Women's Club, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary of Aurora, IL, Joanites and volunteered at Senior Services for many years.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the exceptional nurses and staff of Our Lady of Angels as well as Joliet Area Community Hospice for the wonderful comfort and care provided to Frances.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' name to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Frances' life will begin on Friday, August 30, 2019 with a visitation at Our Lady of Angels from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12:00 noon in the Our Lady of Angels Chapel. Interment to follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill. Obituary and tribute wall for Frances K. Simunovich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now