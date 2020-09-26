Frances M. Brencich
Frances M. Brencich, age 98, a lifelong resident of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with her loving family by her side.
Born March 9, 1922 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Leo and Anna (Bolte) Flanders. She worked as a foreman for Kerr Glass.
Frances was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to bake and play cards. She will be remembered for sharing her delicious baking with her family and friends, and everyone she visited in the nursing homes.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Sharon (the late James, Sr.) Muhich of Plainfield; three grandchildren, James Muhich, Jr., Kimberly Muhich, and William (Nichole) Muhich; and one great-grandson, Matthew Muhich.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Brencich in 1968; her son, William, who died in 1969 while serving as a Marine during the Vietnam War; six sisters; and one brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Frances M. Brencich will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Anne Catholic Church, Crest Hill. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery, Crest Hill.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving care and support, and in lieu of flowers, they would appreciate memorials in her name be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice
.
