Frances M. Cepiel
(nee Mutz)
Age 94, of Morris, IL passed away at home Tuesday February 4, 2020. She was born July 8, 1925 to the late Mary (nee Gregorash) and Jerry Mutz in Joliet, IL where she was raised and educated, attending St. Joseph grade school and Joliet Township High School.
On May 2, 1959 she married Edward J. Cepiel at St. Joseph Church in Joliet. He passed away June 20, 2011.
Frances and Ed raised four children who survive, two sons, Edward J. Cepiel Jr., of Morris, IL and David (Penny) Cepiel of San Antonio, TX; two daughters, Susan (Norman) Hadley of Chicago, IL and Nancy (David) Keimig of Morton, IL; six grandchildren, Alexandra (Michael) Cary of Eden Prairie, MN, Chelsea Cepiel, Brandon Cepiel both of San Antonio, TX, Margot Keimig of Morristown, NJ, Ann Keimig and Jack Keimig both of Morton, IL. Also surviving are a brother, Richard (Frances) Mutz of Crest Hill, IL; two sisters, Evelyn (the late Albert) Pagnusat and Jeanette (the late Val) Ogary both of Shorewood, IL; sisters-in-law, Patricia (the late Jerry) Mutz of Joliet, IL and Jan (the late Joseph) Cepiel of Morris, IL. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Edward; her parents; brother, Jerry Mutz and her brothers-in-law.
Frances was a member of K.S.K.J. lodge #2 of Joliet and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Morris. Her hobby was decorating and she loved working in the yard. She always felt her greatest blessing and joy in life was her family. They always came first.
All friends and relatives are invited to gather on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 600 E. Jackson St., Morris, IL from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Ed Howe, CR will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. As it was Frances' wish cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers Memorials can be made to her family for disbursement to causes near and dear to Frances. For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2020