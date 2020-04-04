|
Frances Rose Burkey
(nee Zdunich)
Born: January 10, 1939
Died: March 27, 2020
Frances Burkey passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long illness on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 81. She was a loving wife, a dear sister, a devoted mother and doting grandmother who encouraged her children and grandchildren to explore the arts and the world. Beloved by her many nieces and nephews, Aunt Fran adored her large, extended family and took great interest in all their doings. Fran's love of people and their stories compelled her to travel, to explore the arts, to read, and to always be a gentle hand, a listening ear, a giver of wisdom, and an open heart. She had a deep, abiding love of nature, and kept elaborate gardens, enjoyed bird-watching and visiting beautiful places. Laughter came often and easily to her, and she loved nothing more than a gathering with loved ones with food, music, stories and humor.
Fran was born on January 10, 1939 in Globe, Arizona to Louis and Mary (Krpan) Zdunich. She was one of 10 children. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in Joliet, received her nurses training at Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park and her Bachelors of Science in Nursing at the University of St. Francis. She married Franklin Burkey at St. Mary's Nativity of Joliet in 1962 and together they raised 4 boys. She worked as a nurse in many places, including St. Joseph's Hospital and the Will-Grundy Free Medical Clinic. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Joliet.
Fran is survived by her husband Frank, sons John, James (Donna), Ben, Loren (Amy), her grandchildren Grace, Caleb, Evan, Aaron, Tobias, and Olivia, brothers Branimer, Nick and Louis Zdunich and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations, tell your family you love them and reach out to someone who might need to hear from you.
Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL 60441
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020