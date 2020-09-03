Francesca A. Cirrincione
Francesca A. Cirrincione, (nee Anzalone) age 85 of Crest Hill, passed away September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Salvatore; her parents, Rosario and Maria Anzalone; one brother, Rosario Anzalone; one sister, Pietra Ilardo; and her furry companions, Penny and Mila. Francesca is survived by her loving children, Jack, Rose, Anna, Toni, and Linda; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Per Francesca's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed.
