Francesca A. Cirrincione
Francesca A. Cirrincione

Francesca A. Cirrincione, (nee Anzalone) age 85 of Crest Hill, passed away September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Salvatore; her parents, Rosario and Maria Anzalone; one brother, Rosario Anzalone; one sister, Pietra Ilardo; and her furry companions, Penny and Mila. Francesca is survived by her loving children, Jack, Rose, Anna, Toni, and Linda; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Per Francesca's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
