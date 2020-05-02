Francis J. Carlock
Francis John Carlock, age 86, of Shorewood, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Edward Hospital, Naperville.
Frank was born May 11, 1933 in Rhinelander, WI, and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a tool and die maker with many years of service with Plainfield Tool and Engineering, and was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Plainfield.
An avid outdoorsman and fisherman with a special passion for fishing muskie, he was an active member of the Bass and Gill Club, the Minus 300 Fishing Club, and the Pure Rod and Gun Club. Time spent with family was also very important and their favorite memories include traveling together, trailer camping, sitting around a campfire, and spending summers as a family.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Holman) Strepek Carlock of Shorewood; his children, John Francis (Beverly) Carlock of Lockport, James Joseph (Mary Colleen) Carlock of Homer Glen, Scott Francis Carlock of Plainfield, Mary Therese (Jeff) Coffer of Ft. Worth, TX, and Jacqueline Marie (Joseph Ford) Carlock of Lemont; 14 grandchildren, Julie Carlock, Samuel (Tessa) Carlock, Jacob Carlock, Daniel (Sarah) Carlock, Jason Carlock, Matthew Coffer, Michael Coffer, Meagan Coffer, Francesca Carlock, Scott (Kate) Carlock, Jr., Shaun (Lindsay) Carlock, Patrick Carlock, Anna Ford and Erin Ford; two great-grandchildren, Cora and Colin; three step-children, Randy (Gwen) Strepek of Washington state, Linda (Robert) Lucas of Oregon, and Howard Strepek of Chicago; two step-grandchildren, Josh and Clay Lucas; one sister, Ann (the late Leonard) Trost; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Mary Ann (Wolfe) Carlock (July 30, 1997); his parents, Loyal and Rose (Kelly) Carlock; and a sister, Joan (Frank) Matichak.
A drive-thru no contact viewing for Francis Carlock will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here (http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms). Upon arrival, the funeral assistant will help you with further direction.
Funeral services for Francis Carlock will be private, however the family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/eoDmjXzQJWk and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
Interment in St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 (www.lupus.org) would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.